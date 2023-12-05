Almost 50% of SA's drinking water is unsafe for consumption, report reveals

The quest for better living conditions for all South Africans has suffered a major setback after government's Blue Drop Report revealed almost half of the drinking water in the country is of poor quality.

JOHANNESBURG - Close to half of the South Africa’s drinking water is not safe for consumption.

This was revealed by the national Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) during a presentation of the full Blue Drop Report on Tuesday - which assessed the state of all drinking water systems in the country.

The report found that 46% of water quality tests carried out by municipalities between 2021 and 2022 - ranked poor in microbiological water quality compliance.

The quest for better living conditions for all South Africans has suffered a major setback after government's Blue Drop Report revealed almost half of the drinking water in the country is of poor quality.

DWS director-general Dr Sean Phillips says there has been a major decline in water quality since in the past decade.

“That 46% poor or bad microbiological water quality compliance was only 5% in 2014, which indicates that there has been a severe regression on a national basis in terms of drinking water quality between 2014 and 2023.”

The presentation by Phillips showed that almost 90% of the drinking water in the Northern Cape was of poor or bad quality.

Gauteng scored the highest percentage of drinking water systems with excellent or good performance of 62%, followed by Western Cape at 50%.