Zuma’s private prosecution of Ramaphosa returns to court Monday

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to court on Monday.

On the eve of the African National Congress’s (ANC) national elective conference in December 2022, Zuma served Ramaphosa with a summons to appear in the High Court in Johannesburg for private prosecution.

Zuma accused Ramaphosa of failing to act on a complaint against the lead prosecutor in his arms deal corruption case, State Advocate Billy Downer, and of being an accessory after the fact to contraventions of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act, which he further accused Downer of in separate private prosecution proceedings.

Zuma’s private prosecution of Ramaphosa was reviewed and set aside by a full bench of the High Court in Johannesburg in July.

In September, the same full bench also refused him leave to appeal.

So, what will happen on Monday is unknown at this stage.

Ramaphosa is not expected in court, having previously secured an interdict that effectively exempted him from appearing in the dock.

Zuma, however, is expected to attend the proceedings.