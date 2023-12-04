Some energy experts believe court's load shedding exemption ruling impractical

On Friday, the court ruled that load shedding was unconstitutional, ordering Eskom and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to exempt schools, hospitals and police stations from the rolling power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - While different organisations and political parties have applauded the Pretoria High Court ruling to exempt key facilities from load shedding, some experts believe it is impractical.

On Friday, the court ruled that load shedding was unconstitutional, ordering Eskom and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to exempt schools, hospitals and police stations from the rolling power cuts.

The utility has to do this before the end of next month.

The decision to exempt critical facilities from load shedding has been met with uncertainty by some experts, questioning its feasibility.

Energy specialist Hilton Trollip said that while it was important for these facilities to have ongoing electricity supply, the possibility is unlikely.

"Some of them are on separate circuits but many of them are on circuits which are also connected to normal houses and shopping centres. It would mean load shedding wouldn't work effectively."

Sharing the same sentiments, energy expert Lungile Mashile said that this would lead to some residential areas not being load shed as they were on the same feeder as a critical facility.

Mashile said that this would then defeat the purpose of implementing the rolling power cuts.