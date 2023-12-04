Sheriff allegedly denied access to Luthuli House

Printing and marketing company Ezulweni Investments are owed over R100 million by the ANC for election banners it produced for the party during the 2019 elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Ezulweni Investments has accused the African National Congress (ANC) of not respecting the rule of law after a court sheriff was allegedly prevented from seizing assets at the party’s Luthuli House on Monday.

The printing and marketing company is owed over R100 million by the ANC for election banners it produced for the party during the 2019 elections.

The ANC tried to dispute this in the Gauteng High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal but lost.

Last week, Ezulwini obtained a court order to attach assets belonging to the ANC, equal to the value it was owed by the party.

The company’s spokesperson, Peter Fernando, said security guards at Luthuli House locked the gates and prevented the sheriff from gaining access to the building.

"It's very sad that the ruling party acted in this manner, undermining the legal system in the country and also the judges. Because three judges in the full bench in the High Court could not be wrong, and five judges in the Supreme Court of Appeal couldn't be wrong in their judgment," Fernando said.