Rhino conservation: The persistent battle against poaching

JOHANNESBURG - In recent years, the world has witnessed both alarming trends and hopeful progress in the fight against rhino poaching.

According to conservation organisation, Save The Rhino, South Africa - home to a significant rhino population - saw a notable reduction in rhino poaching from 448 in 2022 to 231 between January and June of 2023. While this decline is promising, the battle to save these magnificent creatures from the threat of extinction is far from over.

THE RHINO HORN DILEMMA

One of the primary reasons behind the relentless poaching of rhinos is the demand for their horns, which are made up primarily of keratin - a protein also found in human hair and fingernails.

Some East Asian countries such as China and Vietnam claim that the rhino horn has healing properties, saying they can cure ailments like cancer and act as an aphrodisiac. Despite the lack of scientific evidence supporting these claims and the international ban on rhino horn trade since 1977, the black market for rhino horns remains lucrative, putting these critically endangered animals at risk.

The rhino population in the Kruger National Park has declined over the years, by a staggering 59% since 2013.

In response to the poaching crisis, many wildlife parks and nature reserves have implemented strategies such as the removal of rhino horns. A rhino is first darted before its horn is removed. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environmental Affairs Barbara Creecy attributes this decline in poaching to a combination of anti-poaching efforts and comprehensive dehorning programmes.

THE DEHORNING PROCESS

Dehorning, a painless procedure conducted by qualified veterinarians, involves removing the rhino's horn to deter poachers.

Typically, rhinos are darted from helicopters, although smaller reserves may opt for ground-based procedures. While under anesthesia, a chainsaw is used to carefully cut off the horn, ensuring the rhino's ears and eyes are protected from any potential harm. Afterward, an antiseptic is applied to the stump, allowing the rhino to resume its life pain-free.

In response to the poaching crisis, many wildlife parks and nature reserves have implemented strategies such as the removal of rhino horns. Before a rhino’s horn is removed, its eyes and ears are covered to protect it from any damage from the chainsaw and dust. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

CHALLENGES IN KWAZULU-NATAL

Despite these strides in conservation, challenges persist, particularly in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), where rhino populations are high, and dehorning is not as widely implemented. In the first half of 2023, KZN witnessed an increase in rhino poaching, with 143 rhinos falling victim compared to 133 in the same period of 2022.

The Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife conservation agency has opted to not dehorn its rhinos saying that outside of budget constraints and the financial costs associated with dehorning, local and foreign tourists would prefer to see wild rhinos with their horns intact.

Ezemvelo has, however, dehorned its rhinos in its smaller reserves.

In response to the poaching crisis, many wildlife parks and nature reserves have implemented strategies such as the removal of rhino horns. After the procedure, the anaesthetic wears off, the rhino wakes up within minutes and can carry on as normal afterward. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

In a statement, Minister Creecy said that if provincial authorities in KZN follow the department’s model, they will be able to significantly curb rhino poaching in their provincial parks before it is too late.

The battle against rhino poaching is a complex and ongoing struggle, requiring coordinated efforts, innovative strategies, and cooperation. While dehorning has proven to be an effective tool in protecting rhinos, its success hinges on widespread adoption and continued vigilance.

As we celebrate progress, it is crucial to remain committed to the preservation of these majestic creatures, ensuring a future where rhinos can thrive in their natural habitats without the looming threat of poaching.