Repairs to Clarence Drive, R44 progressing well - WC govt

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure says that repairs to Clarence Drive, the Palmiet Bridge and the R44/R43 intersection are progressing well following damage sustained during the Heritage Day long weekend storm.

The department in a statement explained that Clarence Drive, which connects Rooi Els, Betty's Bay and Pringle Bay, suffered serious damage as a result of landslips and rockslides and that clearing continued as areas became stable to work on. Currently, motorists coming from the Gordon's Bay side can only travel as far as Kogel Bay, while motorists from the Kleinmond side are only able to travel as far as Rooi Els. No travel is possible between Kogel Bay and Rooi Els.

The department said that there was no fixed date regarding the reinstatement of one-way traffic between Kogel Bay and Rooi Els as "the nature of the works exposes areas that become unstable which may pose a risk to road users."

The department, though, warned that even when the one-way lane becomes possible, there's "a high likelihood of extended closures which will either be for set times during the day, or for a number of days at a time".

The cost of the repairs is close to R70 million, the department said.

Repairs to the Palmiet Bridge are expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2024 at a cost of nearly R2 million. The department explained that it was necessary to close the bridge for safety reasons due to erosion behind the abutment of the bridge. Traffic accommodation measures will remain in place throughout the festive season as repairs progress, the department said.

The department is also expecting to complete repairs to the R44/R43 intersection during the first quarter of 2024. This is after the area experienced "unprecedented water volumes" and flooding during the Heritage Day long weekend storm. The flooding "undermined the base slab of the culvert, causing it to collapse".

The damaged sections have now been removed, a new base slab constructed, portal slabs have been reinstated and concrete for a headwall and wingwall poured. The department said that its team would now be able to continue with layer works.

The repairs are estimated to cost R9 million.

Stop and go traffic signals would remain in place over the festive season, the department said.