Protea Glen Ext 9 residents weigh selling new homes over water supply issues

Residents in the area have been battling with inconsistent water supply for three years now, even needing to dig deeper into their pockets to purchase water.

JOHANNESBURG - Extension 39 residents at Protea Glen in Soweto were considering moving out of their newly built homes as dozens of households in the area marked three years with inconsistent water supply.

Residents recalled how they had to dig deeper into their pockets to purchase water, on top of the municipal rates and taxes they continued to pay every month.

The up-market neighbourhood was developed by Cosmopolitan Property Developers in 2020 as part of its mega project to establish affordable homes.

The company told Eyewitness News that prior to the development, the Johannesburg City Council confirmed that the city had infrastructure capacity for the construction of new homes in the area.

It hasn’t been a rosy experience for new homeowners in the area, however, who are now even considering burning tyres and blocking roads to get their taps running.

Vumani Velaphi, a resident in the area, said the community’s water woes affected more than just his personal hygiene and sanitation standards.

“I can’t live with my kids right now, they can’t come over for the weekend, I can’t host anything in my house - it’s a struggle.”

Luyanda Goniwe, another Protea Glen resident, said the City of Johannesburg’s failure to supply water seemed deliberate.

“I honestly think that there might be foul play here where costs were cut because surrounding areas all have water.”

However, Infrastructure Development MMC Jack Sekwaila attributed supply challenges in the area to possible shortages in infrastructure.