Prasa’s Shosholoza Meyl back on the tracks

The rail agency said it has been making significant progress in rebuilding railway infrastructure, with 27 commuter lines restored so far.

JOHANNESBURG- Prasa's Shosholoza Meyl will soon be up and running again, after two years of crippling operational issues.

It announced on Monday that the services between Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban will resume this December.

Prasa Spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said: "A lot of people have been asking for Prasa to resume those services and so we are bringing them back. We are recovering and restoring all the long-distance services, corridor by corridor."

Makanda added that the Johannesburg to Cape Town train will leave on Wednesday for a 30-hour journey, before returning on Friday.

She said that the trains will initially run once a week: "We are trying on expanding and increasing the fleet availability and we will be able to increase the frequency of services.

Makanda says Prasa is still working on an online booking system for the Shosholoza Meyl.