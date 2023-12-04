Police investigating rape complaint against a former ANC leader

Eyewitness News understands that the politician is accused of demanding sexual favours in return for the financial assistance he gave to the complainant.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service has confirmed to Eyewitness News that it is investigating a rape complaint against a former senior African National Congress leader.



It is understood that a complaint was lodged with police in Mondeor – south of Johannesburg on Monday.

According to a statement – which Eyewitness News has seen – the politician is accused of sexually abusing the complainant between 2017 and 2019.

Police Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says due processes are unfolding.

The complainant further alleges to have been sexually violated across different locations and forced to have an abortion after being impregnated by the politician.