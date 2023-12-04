NUMSA welcomes judgment declaring load shedding unconstitutional

NUMSA has welcomed a landmark judgment declaring load shedding to be in breach of various basic rights and ordering Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to 'take all reasonable steps' to ensure critical state services aren’t affected by it.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has welcomed a landmark judgment declaring load shedding to be in breach of various basic rights and ordering Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to “take all reasonable steps” to ensure critical state services aren’t affected by it.

The judgment was handed down by a full bench of the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

It comes on the back of a case brought by various groups from the organised labour and civil society sector, as well as a number of political parties, with NUMSA one of the applicants.

The union’s Phakamile Majola: "The latest court decision means that government has no choice but to take decisive action to ensure they uphold the court order. The state must withdraw from all the deals they signed with the World Bank and other international financial institutions. They must invest in coal and in the maintenance of coal-fired power stations. They have to restart all the power stations which have been mothballed in order to end load shedding today."

NUMSA's also calling for a "proper consultation process with all social partners in the country so as to enable the public to decide on an energy mix which is suitable for us".

"This must happen without us being dictated to, through sell-out deals that are destroying the economy and its people."