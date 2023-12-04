Community Safety MEC 'concerned' over KZN crime following Jeffrey Zikhali murder

The former TV sports presenter was shot and killed on Friday night, with the suspects fleeing the scene with his car.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Community Safety appealed to Mpangeni residents to help find suspects responsible for the murder of former TV sports presenter Jeffrey Zikhali.

Zikhali was shot dead on Friday night, with the suspects fleeing the scene with his car.

“The MEC is concerned with the incidents of carjacking in the province and the levels of murders that are happening across it,” said spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane.

“The MEC is calling on the police and the communities to work together and make sure known groups of suspects that are terrorising communities are dealt with.”