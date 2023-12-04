Impala Platinum mine disaster: Death toll climbs to 13

Impala platinum mine said it is working closely with the families of the miners who lost their lives.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll of the Impala Platinum mine disaster in Rustenburg climbed to 13 after another miner died in hospital on Sunday.

Implats said of the 50 employees in hospital, eight are in critical care.

Exactly a week ago, 11 workers at the North West mine died when a cage carrying 86 mineworkers suffered a mechanical fault resulting in it plunging to the bottom of the shaft.

Impala platinum Mine said it's working closely with the families of the miners who lost their lives.

The mine's spokesperson, Johan Theron, said: “The patient in hospital passed on at the weekend and succumbed to their injuries as a result of the accident at 11 shaft.”

Theron added that 23 miners have since been discharged from hospital.

“We are seeing more and more patients being discharged from hospital but eight remain in critical care. Our thoughts and prayers remain with everyone in hospital, their families and everyone impacted by this tragic event,” said Theron.

The mine is expected to host a day of remembrance and memorial service for the affected families. The names of the miners who died will only be released at the memorial.