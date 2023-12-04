Eskom implements higher stages of power cuts to manage its emergency reserves

Load shedding has been reduced to stage three from Monday morning until 4PM in the afternoon before the rolling power cuts are ramped up to stage four.

Eskom said it implemented higher stages of load shedding as it tries to manage its emergency reserves.

It said this pattern would continue until Friday.

"This pattern of stage 3 load shedding in the morning and stage 4 load shedding in the evening will be repeated daily until Friday 16:00. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” said spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.