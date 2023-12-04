EFF set to head to court to interdict suspension of 6 MPs for SONA disruption

Six MPs, including leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu, want to stop their suspension and the docking of one month’s salary.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is expected to head to court on Monday to interdict the suspension of six MPs from Parliament for disrupting the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Six MPs, including leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu, want to stop their suspension and the docking of one month’s salary.

However, Parliament’s legal advisor says the six MPs have written to Parliament requesting that the matter be moved to next year.

ALSO READ:

• ANC wants more lenient sentence for 6 EFF MPs punished for SONA disruption

• Malema, 5 other EFF MPs ordered to apologise to Ramaphosa for disrupting SONA

• Malema among 6 EFF MPs punished for SONA disruption

On Friday, the powers and privileges committee met to adopt its report which recommended the suspension of the six EFF MPs.

But the matter was already set down for Monday in the High Court, where the party wants to interdict the suspensions and the docking of salaries.

But Parliament legal advisor, Andile Tetyana, said that they wanted to defer the matter.

"They’re saying to us we know the sanction will only take effect in February, so they’re saying to us they don’t want to go to court on Monday anymore regarding this matter. They want to negotiate dates so that we can go to court in the middle of January towards the end of January."

Tetyana said that the EFF had also stated that the urgent application was also to stop the committee from adopting its recommendations, but that already took place last week, making it moot.