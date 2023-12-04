EFF’s application to interdict suspension of its MPs to be heard in 2024

The court was supposed to hear the application on Monday where EFF MPs, including party leader Julius Malema, were expected to interdict their suspensions for disrupting the State of the Nation Address in February.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s application to interdict the suspension and docking of salaries of six of its members of Parliament (MPs) will be heard only next year by the Western Cape High Court.

Parliament and EFF MPs agreed that the matter should be withdrawn until 2024.

The court was supposed to hear the application on Monday where EFF MPs, including party leader Julius Malema, were expected to interdict their suspensions for disrupting the State of the Nation Address in February.

The EFF’s application was on the court roll where the party wanted to urgently stop the suspension of its MPs.

But they agreed with Parliament that the matter is no longer urgent, now that the powers and privileges committee already adopted its report.

The report recommends sanctions like suspension and a public apology to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The party also says the suspensions are only in February and the matter can be argued in court early in 2O24.

The National Assembly will also consider the report that will be tabled in the house.

It will then decide to adopt or reject the report including amendments that the MPs be suspended in March instead of February.