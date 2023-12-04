Disgruntled Protea Glen Ext 39 residents set to boycott polls over water issues

Residents in the Extension 39 have been battling with inconsistent water supply since the City of Johannesburg took control of the upmarket Soweto neighbourhood from Cosmopolitan Property Developers in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled homeowners at a gated community in Protea Glen, Soweto who have been without water for three years said they saw no point in voting at the 2024 general elections.

The upmarket neighbourhood was developed by Cosmopolitan Property Developers and handed over to the City of Johannesburg in 2020 as part of efforts to establish affordable housing.

However, Extension 39 residents have been battling inconsistent water supply since.

As the country moves closer to 30 years of a democratic government, it will not be a jubilant time for these residents. Instead, it will highlight unfulfilled promises.

Samkelisiwe Nyathi spoke to Eyewitness News just outside her home and asked why she needed to vote if she would continue living without water.

"If I went to that ballot paper, would that water start running in my taps? So, I'm not going there."

Khathushelo Mudau, who was carrying an infant on her back, explained the pain of not having water for her baby's formula.

"When I moved here, there was no water. It was a Saturday when I came to collect the key, and then I asked the agent what was happening with the water. He said it was because they were building houses on that other side - that's why we didn't have water."

She said while she was on the verge of selling the property, she doubted anyone would want to live in an area without water.