DBE concerned over pens down parties, urges parents to keep eye on teens

CAPE TOWN - The Basic Education Department is urging parents and caregivers to keep a close eye on teens this festive season, citing concern over a trend of pens down parties to mark the end of exams by scholars.

Minister Angie Motshekga has highlighted that the celebrations are a hub for underage alcohol abuse and often lead to tragic incidents that could otherwise be avoided.

She was briefing the media on Sunday ahead of final exams this week.

"We have noted with concern leaners hosting what they call pens down parties all over the show. What is clear is that as the time really calls for celebrations, hundreds of our children are overindulging in alcohol, binge drinking."