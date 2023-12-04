Containment building fixed at Koeberg Power Station

The containment building is designed to contain the escape of radioactive steam or gas in an emergency.

CAPE TOWN - The National Nuclear Regulator says damages to the containment building at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant has been fixed.

Severe damage to the concrete structure came to light a few years ago.

The containment building is designed to contain the escape of radioactive steam or gas in an emergency.

National Nuclear Regulator programme manager Peter Bester: "Eskom has implemented a repair programme on the containment, so all cracks have been repaired. In fact, they've extended their aging management programme on the civil structures from the other structures that's not so prominent to make sure that all are in appropriate condition."