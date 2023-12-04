City Power apologises to East Joburg residents for continued outages in area

Resident in the east of Johannesburg, including those in Kensington, Houghton Estate, and Yeoville, have now been without power for a third day after a substation caught fire on Saturday morning.

Areas including Kensington, Houghton Estate, and Yeoville were plunged into darkness on Saturday after a substation caught fire in the early hours of the morning.

The utility said the damage to the substation was extensive. However, progress had been made with repairs.

“We have also laid those cables and the teams are busy testing the relays. We are happy with that progress, on that end,” City Power's Arsenio Cossa explained.

“In parallel, the team is busy checking the 88KV line, which also tripped, and we are still waiting on the outcome of that. We will advise on a way forward once that has been concluded."