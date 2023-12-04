BMA assigns 380 more staff members to critical SA entry ports for festive season

The additional staff members at ports of entry is meant to ensure smooth service delivery and help with the provision of technical support, the Border Management Authority said.

TSHWANE - The Border Management Authority said 380 more staff members would be assigned to ports of entry identified as critical across the country for the festive season.

The BMA gave an update on its state of readiness ahead of the December holidays in Pretoria on Sunday.

As part of its plan for the holiday season, operating times at some borders heading into Botswana, Lesotho, and Eswatini will be extended.

The BMA said it was important to have extra staff at the ports of entry to ensure smooth processes.

"[The additional staff will be] to assist with the delivery of services and provision of technical support during this period,” said Commissioner of the Border Guard, Michael Masiapata.

“There are also a number of senior members from the Border Technical Committee who have been allocated individual ports during the identified critical dates to support the people on the ground."

Masiapata said they had also received backup supplies from the Department of Infrastructure, which would help keep the ports of entry operational despite water and power outages.

"They will be providing additional infrastructure, such as temporary lighting, ablution facilities, special temporary barricades, [and] Jojo tankers for the provision of water to the travellers at the identified critical ports.

“In addition, generators [with] appropriate uninterrupted power [systems are well-serviced], ready to provide the required energy during instances of load shedding."