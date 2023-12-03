Lotto results: Saturday, 2 December 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 2 December 2023 are:

Lotto: 01, 32, 33, 35, 42, 51 B: 20

Lotto Plus 1: 15, 18, 21, 28, 47, 49 B: 08

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 05, 17, 19, 23, 50 B: 10

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.