'It's wrong': Family of 20-year-old killed in suspected Diepsloot mob attack

JOHANNESBURG - The family of one of the seven young men who were killed in a suspected vigilante attack in Diepsloot said their troubled boy did not deserve to die in such a gruesome manner.

On Friday night, a mob in the Johannesburg north township allegedly chased and killed seven people in two separate incidents.

In Extension 12, five bodies were discovered piled together, while two more bodies were found in Extension 13.

Twenty-year-old Katlego Mphuthi was the only person who was not burnt beyond recognition, meaning his family could identify him.

His family said Mphuthi grew up in Extention 12 and loved playing soccer after school.

Things started going wrong for Mphuthi when he got to high school. He was expelled in grade eight, befriended the wrong crowd, and became a petty thief.

His grandmother, Esther Radebe said Mphuthi still had a lot of time to turn his life around.

"Even the other four children who were also torched and killed, it's wrong because they were not caught stealing anything. The community needs to be aware and not act on rumours."

Police in Diepsloot are investigating the seven murders.

[WATCH] This is the site were the burnt burnt bodies of five young men were found piled up in Diepsloot, Ext 12.



In Ext 13, there are two more burnt bodies.



EWN understands a community forum assaulted and killed these young men last night in a suspected act of vigilantism. TCG pic.twitter.com/yu8m341xb2 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 2, 2023

Meanwhile, the community of Diepsloot is once again calling for more police visibility in the township, following the killing of seven young men.

Resident, Refiloe Tshoshi said it is clear that a group of people within the community have resorted to extreme measures to fight crime since police have deserted the township.

“We are traumatised here in Diepsloot because we are not safe. We sleep with one eye open because we are scared. There should be at least three police vans patrolling the area to allay our fears. We have children that we are scared for.”

Another resident, Terrence Selima, said he hopes that the death of the young men, will result in less crime in Diepsloot.

"Yeah it is true (they were terrorising the community) because of their records. One of the victims, their records are bad in the community."