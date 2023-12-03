Huguenot Toll Plaza closed until further notice after nitric acid spill

The Cape Winelands District Municipality confirmed that Saturday's chemical spill has been contained and cleared, however, fire services personnel are still assessing the safety of the route.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Winelands District Municipality said Huguenot Toll Plaza on the N1 in Paarl will remain closed until further notice.

The passageway was shut down following a spill of nitric acid at the tunnel on Saturday.

The municipality said its fire services personnel were still assessing the safety of the route.

The tunnel provides a route through the Du Toitskloof mountains which separates Paarl and Worcester in Western Cape.

Fire service spokesperson, Jo-Anne Otto advised motorists to use alternative routes.

"The Cape Winelands District Municipality's fire services have confirmed that the chemical spill that occurred earlier has been contained and cleared. Commuters are advised to make use of the old Du Toitskloof Pass."