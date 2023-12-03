Eastern Cape officials urge caution on roads as carnage mounts

The Department of Transport in the Eastern Cape has urged motorists to exercise caution on the province's roads following the deaths of 10 people in a space of 24 hours.

On Saturday, six people died in a head-on collision involving a bakkie and a car on the M17 highway between Motherwell and Kwazakele.

Another head-on collision on the N2 between Butterworth and Dutywa claimed the lives of two people, while another similar accident on the N10 in Cradock resulted in the loss of another two lives.

"This is the latest in series of head-on collision that we have witnessed in the Eastern Cape over the past 24 hours accounting for ten lives in total. We have seen one on the N2 near Dutywa, M17 in Gqeberha, and now in Cradock. It is for that reason we are calling for road users and motorists in particular to work with us," departmental spokesperson, Unathi Binqose said.