City Power on track with Observatory substation repairs

Kensington and its surrounding areas were plunged into darkness on Saturday after the substation caught fire and City Power on Sunday said while the damage is extensive, it has made progress with the repairs.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power said it's working around the clock to complete repairs at the Observatory substation within seven days.

Kensington and its surrounding areas were plunged into darkness on Saturday after the substation caught fire.

The fire gutted the control room where telecommunication cables are, which were completely burnt, said the power utility.

The utility said while the damage is extensive, it has made progress with the repairs.

City Power's Arsenio Cossa:

"We are happy to report that we have found most of those relays that are needed and the control cables that are also needed. We have also laid those cables and the teams are busy with the termination and connections of the relays, so we're happy with that progress on that end. And in parallel, the team is busy checking the 88kv line which also tripped and we are still waiting for the outcome of that and we'll advise on a way forward once that has been concluded."

Cossa added that they are still working within the seven days they have set for power restoration.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown, said Cossa.