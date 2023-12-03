Call for community support in fighting crime in Nyanga

The Nyanga CPF said a lack of developmental initiatives and unemployment was fuelling rampant criminal activity in the area, while SANCO called for govt and private sector's help with these initiatives.

CAPE TOWN - The Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) said a lack of developmental initiatives and unemployment was fuelling rampant criminal activity in the area.

On Saturday, the community held a mass prayer service for a safer festive season.

The township is highlighted as a crime hot spot in Cape Town and has in the past been labelled the country's murder capital.

Recently, a tourist from the United States was robbed and shot on his way from the Cape Town International Airport while using Nyanga to connect to his destination.

According to the forum’s Dumisani Qwebe, efforts are underway by safety structures to curb the crime situation.

"We want to decrease the GBV [Gender Based Violence] cases, that’s number one. Number two we want to decrease the murders. We also want to say to people that you should be playing a part in terms of smash and grab, car hijacking, and house robberies. We need to work collectively."

Meanwhile, the South African National Civic Organisation's (SANCO's) Phindiwe Tose pleaded with the private sector and government to assist with developmental initiatives in the area, saying while they are trying their best, more help is needed.

"Yes, we are helping because we know there are groups of youth who wait in street corners and shops. Some of them obtained Grade 12 and others don't have Grade 12. We help them with developmental activities. When the youth is not busy with developmental activities, they engage in crime."