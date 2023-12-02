Zero tolerance for errant road users this festive season, warn WC authorities

More than 580 traffic officers are set to be deployed throughout the Western Cape this holiday season, as traffic authorities hope to bring road fatalities further down this year.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape traffic authorities say they are ready to maintain law and order on the province's roads this busy holiday season.

The province's festive road safety operations are in full swing, following Friday's launch.

In the 2022/2023 festive season, 131 people died on the province’s roads. This was 76 people less than the 2021/2022 season, and authorities are hoping to further bring these numbers down this year.

Western Cape traffic acting director Vigie Chetty: "Our teams are going to be out there. We have commitment from our staff from the management team right down to ground level. People are committed to seeing a reduction to fatalities like we had last year in the Western Cape, and I think it's a good foundation that we've set in terms of the planning."

Chetty urged motorists to play their part.

"Don't speed, don't take unnecessary chances out there. Be patient, be considerate to all road user types - there's not just vehicles on the road. We've got pedestrians and our motorcyclists, and I'm really appealing to everyone to please manage your safety and be responsible for your passengers, and please get to your destinations safely."

More than 580 traffic officers will be deployed throughout the province this holiday season.

Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said ramping up visibility is a top priority.

Mackenzie also warned of a zero-tolerance approach towards errant drivers.

In 2022, 446 drivers were arrested for drunk driving and 23 for speeding.

"We're scaling up; we know people are scaling down. Please do not drink and drive. It's been a World Cup win, there have been many happy moments this year, we know South Africans love their festive season. It is dangerous not only for yourself, but for other road users who are just out there to enjoy their festive period as well."