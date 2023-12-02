Ramaphosa vows to follow through with load shedding exemption court ruling

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN COP28 climate summit in Dubai on Saturday, the President said the judgment speaks to 'what we want to see done'.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that steps will be taken to ensure hospitals, schools and police stations are cushioned from the effects of load shedding.

This is in response to a groundbreaking High Court judgement ordering Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to avert Eskom’s power cuts at these public institutions.

Different organisations including some political parties took legal action against the government earlier in 2023.

They argued that the state's response to load shedding is unconstitutional and violates a number of fundamental human rights.

Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations’ COP28 climate summit in Dubai on Saturday.

“The judgement really speaks to what we want to see done. We want our schools, we want our hospitals to have the requisite amount of energy, so for us it's a confirmation of our government programme."

Ramaphosa also assured that work was underway to employ qualified professionals at Eskom.

"The plan worked, and we needed to deal with weaknesses inherent in Eskom. We made progress as we moved on to employ more qualified people, including appointing an Eskom CEO."