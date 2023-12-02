PowerBall results: Friday, 1 December 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 1 December 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 16, 18, 44, 46, 48 PB: 08

PowerBall Plus: 17, 20, 23, 24, 31 PB: 11

For more details visit the National Lottery website.