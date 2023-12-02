Observatory substation fire: Repair work may take up to 7 days - City Power

Residents in Kensington and its surrounding areas were plunged into darkness earlier on Saturday after a substation caught fire in the early hours of the morning.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says its assessment of the damage at the Observatory substation shows that repairs may take up to seven days to complete.

Residents in Kensington and its surrounding areas were plunged into darkness earlier on Saturday after a substation caught fire in the early hours of the morning.

The fire gutted the control room where telecommunication cables are, which were completely burnt, said the power utility.

City Power was on site conducting a mop-up operation before repairs began.

The power utility said there is too much damage at the substation, which requires the utility to dig up underground cables.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena: "We really apologise to the customers that have been affected. The cause of the fire has not been established but the team is investigating."

Yeoville, Linksfield, Houghton Estate, Bellevue, Malvern, Troyeville, and Observatory have been affected by the outage.