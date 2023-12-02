Mashaba urges SAns not to leave country's future in govt's 'unpatriotic' hands

Speaking at ActionSA’s 2024 election campaign launch in Hammanskraal on Saturday, Mashaba said a government that presided over high levels of crime, poverty and unemployment was unpatriotic.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has asked South African voters not to leave the country’s future in what he’s called the “unpatriotic” hands of the current government.

This as President Cyril Ramaphosa recently remarked that South Africans should practice patriotism and not bad-mouth the country.

“ActionSA believes it is our collective duty to create a country that we are proud to call our home, a country where children can play safely in our streets, where corruption is eliminated and everyone has an opportunity to be successful.”

[PICTURES] ActionSA 2024 election manifesto launch in Ga-Ramotse, Hammanskraal. TCG pic.twitter.com/r0lyMcemUx ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 2, 2023

REBUILDING IN KZN

Meanwhile, ActionSA’s KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) leadership said it has rebuilt and grown its branches following their dissolvement in 2022.

The party’s senate dissolved the Provincial Executive Committee in August last year following mass resignations and instability by KZN.

Over a year later, ActionSA’s KZN chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said they were more than ready to contest for seats in the provincial legislature.

Mncwango is also the party’s KZN premier candidate as the party contests the general elections for the first time.

He joined ActionSA after he jumped ship from the Democratic Alliance (DA), intending to rebuild and grow the party’s KwaZulu-Natal branch.

Mncwango took over as ActionSA provincial chair from Makhosi Khoza who was fired for bringing the party into disrepute.

Speaking on the sidelines of the party’s election campaign launch, he said while the party had a small representation in government, it managed to get some big wins.

“You talk about eThekwini issues, provincial issues, we are the ones who drive issues successfully, so for example, we were able to stop the SAMAs [South African Music Awards] where the government of KZN was planning to steal about R20 million from public funds.”

ActionSA is a member of the moonshot pact - an eight-party organisation of opposition parties that aims to wrestle power away from the African National Congress (ANC) in 2024.