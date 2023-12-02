Huguenot toll plaza on N1 closed following nitric acid spill

The Cape Winelands District Municipality urged motorists to use the old Du Toitskloof Pass as an alternative route until further notice.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Winelands District Municipality has urged motorists to use an alternative route due to the closure of Huguenot Toll Plaza on the N1 in Paarl.

The closure follows a spill of nitric acid at the tunnel earlier on Saturday.

The municipality said its fire services were on the scene.

The tunnel provides a route through the Du Toitskloof mountains, which separates Paarl and Worcester in the Western Cape.

It’s mostly used at the shortcut exit to the province.

The municipality's fire services spokesperson, Jo-Anne Otto: "Due to the dangerous nature of the hazardous chemical, the road has been closed in both directions. Authorities are currently on scene assessing the situation. Commuters will need to make use of the old Du Toitskloof Pass until further notice."