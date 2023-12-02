ActionSA election campaign launch: 'We'll deal harshly with criminals' - Mashaba

ActionSA presidential candidate Herman Mashaba returned to his hometown in Hammanskraal on Saturday to launch his party's 2024 election campaign. ActionSA will be contesting its first national elections next year.

HAMMANSKRAAL - ActionSA presidential candidate Herman Mashaba returned to his hometown in Hammanskraal to launch his party's 2024 election campaign.

Hundreds of party supporters gathered at the Ga-Ramotse soccer field, north of Pretoria, on Saturday.

Mashaba was set to also be joined by the party’s premier candidates from all nine provinces.

ActionSA, which was established in August 2020, will be contesting its first national elections in 2024.

Mashaba said he started as a weed-smoking street hustler before too many brushes with law enforcement forced him to move to Johannesburg and establish his successful hair product company, Black Like Me.

And today, the novice politician returns to a different Hammanskraal than the one that shaped him as a successful businessman - one plagued with poverty and poisoned tap water.

One of the attendees at the campaign launch, Thulani Ngobeni, believes Mashaba can fix South Africa.

“The fact that he has been a successful businessman in his personal capacity has proven that he can actually succeed. And I think he is the type of person our economy actually needs right now.”

'DEAL HARSHLY WITH CRIMINALS'

ActionSA has focused its 2024 election campaign on taking a tough stance on crime, and bringing back the rule of law in the country.

Mashaba has asked for the green light from South Africans to fix the country.

“What we are saying is we will bring back the rule of law. We will ensure the private sector plays a key role in economic development, the government role is to create an enabling environment. We will deal harshly with criminals, these murderers, rapists, drug syndicates - we will show no mercy.”