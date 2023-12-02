Diepsloot community in shock after suspected mob attacks result in 7 deaths

Eyewitness News understands that on Friday night, an armed forum chased a group of boys across the neighbourhood. It’s alleged the boys had been terrorising the community with petty crimes.

JOHANNESBURG- The community of Diepsloot has been left in shock and fear following the torching to death of seven young men in a case of suspected vigilantism.

Based on several interviews with community members, Eyewitness News understands that on Friday night, an armed forum chased a group of boys across the neighbourhood.

It’s alleged the boys had been terrorising the community with petty crimes.

The first five young men were caught and killed in Extension 12, while two more were caught in Extension 13.

There are still burnt marks at the site where the bodies of five young men were piled up and torched with tyres and wood in Extension 12, Diepsloot.

Resident Refiloe Tshoshi said her children saw the bodies in the morning.

"There is no mother that would accept seeing their child killed in a gruesome manner like this but as a mother, I know that our children don’t listen to us.”

Another resident, Terrence Selima, said the incident has left the community shocked.

"For someone who is young to see something like this is very bad."

The family of one of the dead boys, 20-year-old Katlego Mphuthi, said he did not deserve to die the way he did, even if the allegations against him were true.