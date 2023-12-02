CoCT calls for Junior City Council applications from Grade 10 and 11 pupils

CAPE TOWN - Grade 10 and 11 pupils in the Mother City have been invited to apply for a Junior City Council of Cape Town programme.

The city said the aim of the initiative is to expose the secondary school pupils to the operations of the council.

The municipality emphasised that the programme is not political recruitment.

It said the candidates will be equipped with skills to become ambassadors of the city and leaders in their communities.

According to the city, the programme sessions will help the pupils be confident about their abilities to bring about change.

Local schools within the Cape Metro are urged to submit nominations of the pupils they want to participate in this initiative.

Applications must be submitted before 31 December to the City of Cape Town's website.

Interviews are set to be held between 19 and 23 February 2024 at the Cape Town Civic Centre.