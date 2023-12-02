6 die after 'gruesome' crash on M17 highway in Gqeberha

Police said the cause of the head-on accident was being investigated, but that they strongly suspect alcohol and speeding were 'contributing factors'.

GQEBERHA - Six people have died in what police have described as a "gruesome" head-on collision involving a bakkie and a car.

The crash took place on the M17 highway between Motherwell and Kwazakele. Six people were also seriously injured.

According to Captain Andre Beetge, a Toyota Hilux bakkie was travelling from Motherwell towards Kwazakele when it collided head-on with a VW Golf.

Two females inside the bakkie, and two boys aged 6 and 12 sitting on the back of the bakkie died at the scene. The two males in the VW Golf also passed away.

Six other men also seated in the back of the bakkie were rushed to Dora Nginza Hospital with serious injuries.

"The cause of the accident is being investigated, but a strong suspicion exists that high speed and alcohol were contributing factors. A culpable homicide case was opened and being investigated by SAPS Swartkops," Beetge said.