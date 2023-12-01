World Aids Day: Mapisa-Nqakula cautions SA not to lose focus amid high infection

Mapisa Nqakula and Members of Parliament (MPs) were took in a World Aids Day debate in the National Assembly on Friday, on the community response to overcome the spread of HIV and the impact of various interventions.

JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said HIV and Aids infection numbers were still high and that the country should not lose focus.

She said that in recent years, the scourge of HIV and Aids had been overshadowed by COVID-19 and cancer.

Mapisa-Nqakula and Members of Parliament (MPs) participated in a World Aids Day debate in the National Assembly on Friday, on the community response to overcome the spread of HIV and the impact of various interventions.

Mapisa-Nqakula opened the debate, reminding MPs that the disease was still out there.

"The ravaging scourge of HIV is still alive and well and we know that HIV knows no borders and knows no boundaries."

She said that even MPs could be affected and infected by HIV.

"We are not excluded from being people living with HIV and Aids, whether we share that information or not."

Deputy Health Minister Mbongiseni Dhlomo said more must be done to achieve an HIV-free generation as envisioned by the World Health Organization.

