Wife of slain activist Loyiso Nkohla left in shock over latest court revelations

CAPE TOWN - A third accused in the Loyisio Nkohla murder case, Mzubanzi Chulayo, has appeared alongside another accused, Mziyanda Mdlungu, in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Chulayo is accused of being one of the gunmen who shot and killed the activist in April in Philippi this year.

He was arrested earlier this week in the Eastern Cape, where he appeared in court before the case was transferred to Cape Town.

One of the other accused in the matter, Zukisa Tshabile, did not appear in court on Friday as his case has been postponed until February 2024.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has indicated that Tshabile will join the other accused at a later stage.

The alleged mastermind of the murder, Thobani Maxengana, was arrested earlier in November but was found dead in his holding cell before he could appear in court.

The State told the court on Friday that Chulayo was linked to the case, as he met with Maxengana and the other accused to plan the killing of Nkohla and his wife, Nyameka Mabandla, in April.

Mabandla, who was in court, said that the news left her shocked and devastated.

"I just don't know how to process it. Thobani Maxengana literally was at my house, playing with my kids. When Loyiso's mother died, he was there in the prayer services, pretending to be comforting Loyiso."



The State told the court that Chulayo admitted to receiving R20,000 from Maxengana to murder Nkohla and Mabandla.

The case has been postponed until 11 December for Chulayo to arrange legal representation.