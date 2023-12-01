WCED to help with funeral expenses of pupil stabbed to death at school

The incident happened at the Zanokhanyo High School in Samora Machel two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has pledged to contribute to funeral expenses after a pupil was stabbed to death on school premises.

This after the victim's family approached the school for assistance with funeral arrangements.

The eighteen-year-old pupil, Unathi Lantshana, was fatally stabbed by a fellow pupil in the neck after a heated argument between the two.

The department said that although security measures are put in place at schools, pupils still find a way to smuggle weapons into the school.

Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond: "The schools can not be always privy to what happens in the community. The fatal incident followed a previous incident between these two learners within the community. We must be realistic of what is expected of our schools and also work together with communities, law enforcement and departments to promote positive behaviour amongst our youth."