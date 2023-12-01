US and SA 'have reshaped the global response to HIV' - Brigety

US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety attended the commemoration of World Aids Day in Mandeni, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety said both the US and SA governments had played a significant role in raising awareness about the HIV and Aids pandemic in the last 20 years.



Brigety was attending the commemoration of World Aids Day in Mandeni, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

This is where Deputy President Paul Mashatile was for Friday.

The US ambassador said both his and the South African government had reshaped their response to the pandemic.

"Together, we’ve not only saved lives but also transformed communities. We have reshaped the global response to HIV."

He added that people’s attitudes had also changed towards HIV and Aids.

"There was a time, as was mentioned earlier, when people were afraid to openly talk about their HIV status or even associate or touch somebody with HIV, and things have changed - now people encourage each other to know their statuses and access prevention."

Brigety said the aim is to have HIV no longer a public health threat by 2030.