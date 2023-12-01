Traveller collapses and dies at Cape Town International Airport check-in area

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said the 61-year-old man had a boarding pass for a flight to Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - A traveller has collapsed and died at the check-in area of Cape Town International Airport.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said the 61-year-old man had a boarding pass for a flight to Durban.

ACSA's Ntokozo Mazibuko said the body was removed from the scene that was cordoned off.

"A doctor at the scene performed CPR on the man and ACSA paramedics responded promptly to the incident, however, despite all efforts to resuscitate him, the traveller was unfortunately declared deceased at the scene. The cause of death is yet to be determined."