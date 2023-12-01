Go

Traveller collapses and dies at Cape Town International Airport check-in area

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said the 61-year-old man had a boarding pass for a flight to Durban.

FILE: A general view of Cape Town International Airport. Picture: Facebook.com
FILE: A general view of Cape Town International Airport. Picture: Facebook.com
01 December 2023 17:38

JOHANNESBURG - A traveller has collapsed and died at the check-in area of Cape Town International Airport.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said the 61-year-old man had a boarding pass for a flight to Durban.

ACSA's Ntokozo Mazibuko said the body was removed from the scene that was cordoned off.

"A doctor at the scene performed CPR on the man and ACSA paramedics responded promptly to the incident, however, despite all efforts to resuscitate him, the traveller was unfortunately declared deceased at the scene. The cause of death is yet to be determined."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA