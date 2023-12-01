Transvaal Agricultural Union calls on SAns to help drought-affected farmers

The union is appealing to South Africans to make donations to their trauma fund, which will assist farmers in need amid recent harsh weather conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country battles unpredictable and harsh weather conditions in 2023, the agricultural industry has been among the hardest hit.

As a result, the Transvaal Agricultural Union is calling on South Africans to support farmers in drought-affected areas with financial relief.

The union said farmers were facing an uphill battle to feed their families in the midst of a drought in some areas.

The agricultural union’s spokesperson, Lynette du Plessis: “Where these areas are identified, we work with the local community to verify the farmers needing the assistance then we give them the necessary assistance, funds that we have."

The union is appealing to South Africans to make donations to their trauma fund, which will provide assistance and education to the farmers.

“Unfortunately, due to the many veld fires in the past two to three months, our funds have been depleted, hence our request to the public to assist if or anywhere possible.”