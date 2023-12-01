Third accused admits being paid to kill Loyiso Nkohla, denies pulling trigger

Mzubanzi Chulayo appeared alongside another accused, Mziyanda Mdlungu in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The third accused in the Loyiso Nkohla murder case, Mzubanzi Chulayo, has admitted to being paid to kill Nkohla but has denied pulling the trigger.

Another accused in the same matter, Zukisa Tshabile, did not appear in court on Friday as his case has been postponed until February 2024.

The State told the court that Chulayo admitted to being at a meeting where the alleged mastermind, now deceased Thobani Maxengana, planned the murder of Nkohla.

It has also emerged in court that Maxengana, who was found dead in his holding cell shortly after his arrest in November, planned to murder Nkohla's wife, Nyameka Mabandla.

The State alleges that Tshabile, Mdlungu and Chulayo were paid R20,000 each for the murder of Nkohla and Mabandla.

Nkohla was shot dead in April this year while Mabandla was unharmed.

The State alleges that Maxengana hired the three accused to kill the couple after he had been exposed for stealing money from one of their businesses.

Mabandla said that Maxengana was a family friend and she's struggling to understand his motive.

"What... like, why? What was going through his mind when he convened people, sat them down and decided that we must die? For what? R20, 000?"

Mabandla said that Maxengana's death had robbed her of the motive for her husband's murder.

"There's something wrong there in the mindset and I don't know what it is. I would have loved to know, but unfortunately, he died like a coward, and I'll say that he is a coward because we really needed answers and now he's kind of died with those answers."

Chulayo and Mdlungu are set to appear in court again on 11 December, while Tshabile is due back in court on 15 February next year.