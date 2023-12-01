Some residents say water a luxury at Soweto's Protea Glen Ext 39 gated community

Since the neighbourhood's development in 2020, dozens of families have been subjected to dry taps while some households receive extremely low water pressure.

JOHANNESBURG - Community members from Extension 39 at Protea Glen in Soweto have had to dig deeper into their pockets to purchase water, as the area has received an inconsistent supply for three years.

The neighbourhood was developed in 2020 as part of a mega project to establish affordable gated communities in the Johannesburg South community.

However, it hasn't been a rosy experience for dozens of families as they've been subjected to dry taps while some households receive extremely low water pressure.

Some families told Eyewitness News that the municipality had shown no interest in addressing the issue.

Residents recalled how estate agents weren't honest about the area's water supply challenges when they facilitated property sales.

Khathutshelo Mudau, who bought a house in 2020, said water has become a luxury to her family.

“Taking a bath in this community is actually a luxury, it's a treat. There are times where I wake up at 12 am and there is still no water. It's not about pressure, there is literally no water.”

Another resident, Luyanda Goniwe, blamed the area's water woes on political instability.

“I do not regret buying a house here but I do regret us having the type of leadership we have."

The city of Joburg is yet to respond to an inquiry from Eyewitness News.