SA youth's rife condom disuse, driving up new HIV infections - Study finds

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) is shining the spotlight on condom usage - especially among young people - this World Aids Day.

DENOSA says a recent HIV study by the Human Sciences Research Council indicates that new HIV infections are still occurring among the youth - especially between the ages of 15 and 24 - followed by those between 24 and 35 years old.

The study cites low condom usage in these age groups as the main contributory factor to new infections.

The organisation's Sibongiseni Delihlazo: "Despite the country registering low numbers of new HIV infections, condom usage remains the most effective preventative measure. South Africa remains the world leader in HIV cases in a country, with just over seven million people infected with HIV and on the country's Antiretroviral Therapy programme."

DENOSA said the recent global economic downturn had resulted in a challenge of low funding for healthcare and HIV prevention programmes, adding that it could potentially drive new uncontrollable infections.