SA's fight against HIV/Aids seeing 'breakthrough progress’ – UNAIDS

UNAIDS says 90% of people living with HIV know their status, 91% of these people are on life-saving treatment and 94% are virally suppressed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) deputy chief Angeli Achrekar says the progress made in the fight against HIV and Aids should be celebrated this World Aids Day.

Friday marks World Aids Day, and the 2023 theme is Let Communities Lead.

Achrekar on Friday morning highlighted the significant strides made over the years.

“Despite all the hardship, war, death and despair that’s going on in the world today with climate crisis, with war, with all kinds of devastation, the one amazing silver lining and one of the greatest success stories of all time is what’s happened through the HIV response. It continues to generate incredible breakthrough progress.”

READ MORE:

She pointed to the record low of 1.3 million new infections and 630,000 Aids-related deaths in 2022, and to a record high of 30 million people accessing life-saving antiretroviral drugs.

Achrekar also highlighted the progress made in African countries, specifically in South Africa.

“Here where you are in South Africa, [there has been] tremendous progress with 90% of people living with HIV who know their status, 91% of those people that are on life-saving [antiretroviral therapy] ARVs, 94% virally suppressed - that is extraordinary.”

FAILURE TO RE-AUTHORISE PEPFAR COULD COMPROMIS SDGS

Achrekar further noted that if the President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief - or PEPFAR - is not re-authorised, it would reverse the significant strides made in the fight against HIV and Aids.

“What we cannot see and what will happen if PEPFAR is not re-authorised and the funding then at some later point will be jeopardised, is we will see people that are on life-saving treatment, falling off that life-saving treatment, we will see new infections continue to rise that we cannot stop. We will see the progress that has been made on the 2030 SDGs [United Nations Sustainable Development Goals] being compromised.”

Since the programme’s inception in 2003, it’s seen millions of lives being saved and millions of new infections being prevented across the globe.

But its future is now hanging in the balance, with opponents of abortion rights now having come out against its re-authorisation unless it comes with a ban on funding being used for abortion services.