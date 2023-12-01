SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial

South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Karen Lowe, Director of 4 Day Week South Africa NPC

Some people have been great supporters of the four-day work week, while others are doubtful that it could work.

This practice involves a reduction in work hours without a cut in pay.

Lowe says that does not always involve working four days straight with three days off, as some would choose work half days and shorter days instead.

The recent test of this found that working four days has huge benefits for both employees and employers.

26 companies participated in this trial, which lasted six weeks, and 92% of these companies said they would definitely continue with the four-day formula.

There is nothing better than a success story at the end of the year. Karen Lowe, Director - 4 Day Week South Africa NPC

The companies reported increases in revenue, improved productivity, fewer resignations and a decrease in absenteeism.

For the employees, their overall well-being improved, they were less stressed and burnt out, they had a better work-life balance and were more productive.

People are able to be more present without feeling guilty. Karen Lowe, Director - 4 Day Week South Africa NPC

In addition to this, more than half of the employees said they would need a substantial pay increase to return to a 5-day week, and 13% said no amount of money could convince them to go back to 5 days.

Lowe says that South African companies have showed the same positive growth from this change as seen in other parts of the world.

Reduced hours working does indeed work. Our south African companies have performed incredibly well. Karen Lowe, Director - 4 Day Week South Africa NPC

She says the companies involved were largely small and medium enterprises, but they are looking at testing this on a larger scale.

