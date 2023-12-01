No load shedding during the day on Sunday

Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 2 for six hours on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has on Friday moved to reduce load shedding to Stage 2 citing “sustained improvement of the generation capacity”.

From 10am to 4pm load shedding will remain on Stage 2, said the power utility.

It added that Stage 3 load shedding effect would kick in from 4pm until 5am on Sunday when load shedding will be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00.

“On Sunday, Stage 3 loadshedding will resume from 16:00 until 05:00 on Monday,” said Eskom.