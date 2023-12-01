No load shedding during the day on Sunday
Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 2 for six hours on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has on Friday moved to reduce load shedding to Stage 2 citing “sustained improvement of the generation capacity”.
From 10am to 4pm load shedding will remain on Stage 2, said the power utility.
It added that Stage 3 load shedding effect would kick in from 4pm until 5am on Sunday when load shedding will be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00.
“On Sunday, Stage 3 loadshedding will resume from 16:00 until 05:00 on Monday,” said Eskom.
#LoadsheddingUpdate' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 1, 2023
Friday, 01 December 2023: Due to the sustained improvement of the generation capacity with unplanned outages at 13 542MW, loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 2 from 10:00 today until 16:00. Thereafter, Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00…