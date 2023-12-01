National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track

The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports.

JOHANNESBURG - National Treasury has agreed to grant embattled Transnet with a R47 billion support package as the state-owned enterprise (SOE) faces a raft of financial and operational challenges.

In a statement released on Friday, National Treasury said part of the funds would be released immediately to aid Transnet’s recovery plan and debt obligations.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana hopes the support package will put Transnet back on track.

During the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement last month, Godongwana singled out Transnet among the beleaguered SOEs.

He warned that its poor performance threatened to derail the economy.

At the time, Godongwana announced plans to help Transnet meet its debt obligations.



Though Godongwana didn’t dismiss plans of another bailout – he maintained a stern tone about calls for Transnet to clean up house.

Of the R47 billion granted, Transnet will draw down almost 50% to deal with immediate liquidity matters – including settling part of its debt.

Transnet can only draw down on the balance of that amount if it adheres to strict conditions.