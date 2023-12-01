Motsoaledi announces new permits for ZEP, LEP holders

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that he was also extending the validity of their current permits until the end of 2024.

JOHANNESBURG - Holders of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP) and Lesotho Exemption Permits (LEP) can breathe a sigh of relief as Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced on Friday that he’s granting them new permits, which will allow them to remain in the country until the end of 2025.

Both ZEPs and LEPs were due to expire at the end of this year but against the backdrop of ongoing litigation between the minister and the Helen Suzman Foundation, the validity of ZEPS was previously extended to the end of June 2024.

The minister announced his decision to issue new permits, together with the latest extensions, at a press briefing on Friday.

He said that those who’d applied for waivers or other visas need not apply for new permits in the interim as their status remained protected while they awaited the outcome thereof.

"But those who did not apply for the waivers, there’s nothing we can do. They need to go to VFS and start all over again. It’s not my fault, we’ve given them the opportunity, we’ve extended it many times as you know. So, I call upon all the affected Lesotho and Zimbabwean nationals to make use of the window of opportunity to apply for new exemption permits through VFS Global."